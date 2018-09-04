Father of Parkland shooting victim approaches Kavanaugh at Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, right, as he leaves for a lunch break while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kavanaugh did not shake his hand. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP/WSVN) — A man whose daughter died in the Stoneman Douglas shooting tried to shake the hand of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a break in Tuesday’s confirmation hearing.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime died in the February 2018 attack, approached Kavanaugh after he rose from the witness table for a lunch break. He put out his hand to Kavanaugh, who paused for a moment before turning away as a security guard stepped in.

Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2018

Afterward, Guttenberg tweeted that Kavanaugh “did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.”

White House spokesman Raj Shah posted a video of the moment and said it “clearly shows security intervened” when Kavanaugh was approached by the “unidentified individual.”

NEW VIDEO of hearing room clearly shows security intervened when Judge #Kavanaugh was approached. pic.twitter.com/ZGRRCcWroW — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 4, 2018

Guttenberg disputed Shah’s account, replying, “Incorrect. I was here all day and introduced by Senator Feinstein. No security involved. He turned and walked away.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary panel, introduced Guttenberg and several other advocates during her opening statement.

