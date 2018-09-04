Father of Parkland shooting victim approaches Kavanaugh at Supreme Court confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP/WSVN) — A man whose daughter died in the Stoneman Douglas shooting tried to shake the hand of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a break in Tuesday’s confirmation hearing.
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime died in the February 2018 attack, approached Kavanaugh after he rose from the witness table for a lunch break. He put out his hand to Kavanaugh, who paused for a moment before turning away as a security guard stepped in.
Afterward, Guttenberg tweeted that Kavanaugh “did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.”
White House spokesman Raj Shah posted a video of the moment and said it “clearly shows security intervened” when Kavanaugh was approached by the “unidentified individual.”
Guttenberg disputed Shah’s account, replying, “Incorrect. I was here all day and introduced by Senator Feinstein. No security involved. He turned and walked away.”
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary panel, introduced Guttenberg and several other advocates during her opening statement.
