Brenda Snipes says she retracts resignation, will fight suspension

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes said she has retracted her resignation and will fight Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s executive order to be removed from office.

Dr. Snipes made the announcement during a press conference held in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday afternoon.

Attorneys Burnadette Norris Weeks and Michelle Austin addressed reporters. Snipes gave a comment at the conference but did not answer any questions.

The embattled elections official submitted a letter of resignation on Nov. 18 which would take effect Jan. 4, 2019, but on Friday, Scott suspended her, effective immediately.

The governor stated he removed Snipes from her post “for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty,” according to a news release.

Snipes has been the top elections official in the South Florida county since 2003 when then-Gov. Jeb Bush appointed her. The Alabama native was then elected to a full term in 2004, then re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Snipes came under withering criticism for her handling of this year’s elections in the populous county as well as its legally required recount in close races for governor and U.S. Senate.

On Saturday, she acknowledged that her office had misplaced more than 2,000 ballots during the recount.

