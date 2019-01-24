Brenda Snipes claims victory in lawsuit against former Governor Rick Scott

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Broward Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes is claiming victory in her lawsuit against former Governor Rick Scott after a judge ruled in her favor.

Snipes was able to officially resign after a judge in Tallahassee ruled in her favor.

Scott suspended Snipes in November over “incompetence” and “neglect of duty.”

Snipes, who had the job since 2003, fought back claiming she did nothing wrong.

The judge ruled that Scott’s decision violated the Supervisor of Election’s due process rights.

Florida’s current governor, Ron DeSantis, reinstated Snipes, leading her to turn in her resignation, ending a costly legal battle because she was pursuing a lawsuit against Scott and the GOP controlled Florida Senate.

Snipes was happy to clear her name as she addressed the media.

“A sincere thank you to all of the voters of Broward County and those potential voters. It has been a great ride for me. I’m glad that we were able to finish with my dignity and my name having been restored,” said Snipes. “Those are two things that cost no money but most of us consider those very valuable, so thank you again.”

Since she rescinded her resignation they will have to retroactively pay her from the time she was suspended and her full pension when requested.

When asked what she will do next, Snipes responded by saying she is going to be a woman of leisure.

