SAO PAULO (AP) — A far-right congressman and the leftist former Sao Paulo mayor trailing him will face each other in a runoff later this month.

The country’s Superior Electoral Tribunal announced the runoff late Sunday after all the votes were counted.

In a national address, justice Rosa Weber said Jair Bolsonaro had 46.7 percent compared to 28.5 percent for former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad.

The runoff between the two is scheduled for Oct. 28.

