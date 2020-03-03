Bloomberg faces primary voters, spends part of Super Tuesday in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has arrived in the Sunshine State for Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg said he believes that the only way he can win is if no democratic candidate receives the majority and that it all comes down to the convention.

“I have no expectations for today,” said Bloomberg.

Bloomberg finally faced primary voters after spending hundreds of millions of dollars in just 10 weeks of campaigning.

He has not publicly predicted any Super Tuesday victories.

“I don’t know whether we’re going to win any,” he said. “You don’t have to win states. You have to win delegates.”

Bloomberg has been trying to position himself as the moderate democrat who can siphon off votes from President Donald Trump in the general election, but after former vice president Joe Biden’s South Carolina win and the quick consolidation of the primary field, some see Bloomberg as Biden’s spoiler — handing the nomination to Bernie Sanders.

However, Bloomberg is not buying it.

“Joe’s taking votes away from me,” said Bloomberg. “Have you asked Joe whether he’s going to drop out? When you ask him that then you can call me.”

The Miami stop began with a stop to an Eighth Street cafe in a part of South Florida that traditionally leans Republican.

“I think Mike connects more with Republicans, moderate Republicans,” said Former Miami Mayor and Bloomberg supporter Manny Diaz. “I think he connects more with independents. His message, his persona, I think, is easier to connect with Floridians than the other candidates in the race.”

Despite his history as both a Republican and an Independent, the former mayor said in January that he believes he can still win over the traditional democratic voting blocks.

“Because the alternative is Donald Trump — that’s why they won’t stay home,” Bloomberg said. “When you do the polling of democrats, that’s the only thing, the major thing, they care about. I’m running for two reasons: one, to get rid of Donald Trump, two, to unify this country.”

Bloomberg has since arrived in Orlando for another campaign event. He will then return to South Florida and stay in West Palm Beach until all the Super Tuesday votes are tallied.

Florida’s primary elections will be held on March 17.

