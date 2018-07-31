Bill Nelson files bill to stop online publication of blueprints for 3D-printed guns

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Florida Sen. Bill Nelson has filed a bill to halt the online publication of blueprints that can be used to make guns with a 3D printer.

According to a press release, Nelson filed the bill Tuesday, just a day before the plans were set to be published online.

Starting tomorrow, the Trump administration is going to allow people to start posting blueprints online showing how to make a fully functioning 3D-printed gun at home. We can’t let that happen. I am filing legislation today to block the release of these plans. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) July 31, 2018

“These 3D-printed plastic firearms can evade our detection systems and are a direct threat to our national security,” Nelson said at a Capitol Hill press conference announcing the bill, “and we are going to let these go up on the internet tonight at midnight?”

Nelson’s bill would make it illegal for anyone to publish a digital file online that programs a printer to manufacture a firearm.

The 3D printed guns have been a source of debate ever since a Texas company successfully sued for the right to post the blueprints online.

The plans were cleared for publishing beginning Aug. 1. However, as early as Sunday, over 1,000 people had already downloaded plans to print an AR-15-style rifle, according to the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is “looking into” the idea, declaring it “doesn’t seem to make much sense!”

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

