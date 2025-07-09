WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s former White House physician on Wednesday refused to answer questions as part of the House Republican investigation into Biden’s mental fitness and health in office, according to his attorneys.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who served as Biden’s family physician and later as White House doctor, “asserted the physician-patient privilege, as well as his right under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, in declining to answer questions” from members of the House Oversight Committee, his attorneys said.

O’Connor’s appearance Wednesday came after weeks of back-and-forth over his appearance. A lawyer for the doctor had requested a “brief delay” in his deposition to sort out questions over physician-patient privilege, but the committee refused and said he had to comply with the subpoena for his testimony.

Republicans are conducting a sweeping investigation into Biden’s actions in office and questioning whether the Democrat’s use of an autopen may have been invalid. Biden has strongly denied that he was not in a right state of mind at any point while in office, calling the claims “ridiculous and false.”

