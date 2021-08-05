WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will pay tribute to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection when he signs legislation on Thursday to award them Medals of Honor for their service. It’s the highest honor Congress can bestow.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden to sign the legislation, which was passed unanimously by the Senate earlier this week.

Many officers were beaten and injured that day as the violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters pushed past them to break into the building and interrupt the certification of Biden’s victory. Some of them, including four who testified at a House hearing last week, have spoken about the lasting mental and physical scars.

The law will place the medals in four locations — Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution.

Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said the medals are “a recognition that will be on display for people to understand and remember what these officers did.” When bringing the bill up for a vote on Tuesday, she said that children of the future will be able to walk by and see the medals in the Smithsonian, and their parents will tell them: “This happened, this attack happened.”

The Senate passed the legislation by voice vote, with no Republican objections. The House passed the bill in June, with 21 Republicans who have downplayed the insurrection in Trump’s defense voting against it.

Trump, along with many Republicans still loyal to him, has tried to rebrand the rioting as a peaceful protest, even as law enforcement officers who responded that day have detailed the violence and made clear the toll it has taken on them. The four officers who testified in the emotional hearing last week detailed near-death experiences as the rioters beat and crushed them on their way into the building.

Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges described foaming at the mouth, bleeding and screaming as the rioters tried to gouge out his eye and crush him between two heavy doors. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said a large group of people shouted the N-word at him as he was trying to keep them from breaching the House chamber.

At least nine people who were at the Capitol that day died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber and three other Trump supporters who suffered medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days that immediately followed, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner determined he died of natural causes.

Last week, the Metropolitan Police announced that two more of their officers who had responded to the insurrection had died by suicide. Officer Kyle DeFreytag was found dead on July 10 and Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home Thursday. The circumstances that lead to their deaths are unknown.

“We are grieving as a department,” the police said in a statement.

In a ceremony to send the bill to the president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that Jan. 6 was “a moment, a day of extraordinary tragedy for our country” and praised the Capitol Police for their bravery and patriotism.

“I’m so sad that it took a tragedy of this nature for the recognition to be given to them,” Pelosi said.

