Biden to campaign in Broward County on Thursday

(WSVN) - Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to make a South Florida stop on Thursday.

According to his campaign, Biden will be heading to Broward County five days before Election Day.

Biden’s campaign has not yet released additional information as to where he will be stopping during his visit.

Early Voting is currently underway. To find more information and early voting sites, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.