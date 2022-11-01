(WSVN) - President Joe Biden is set make several South Florida stops as the midterm elections draw closer.

The commander in chief will attend campaign events on Tuesday for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings.

Biden is also scheduled to speak about protecting social security, Medicare and lowering prescription drug costs at a separate event.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.