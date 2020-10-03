Biden supporters hold caravan in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took to the streets in Doral.

The caravan, organized by the group Venezolanos con Biden, was held around Doral Central Park, Saturday afternoon, exactly one month away from Election Day.

The parents of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver attended the event.

Oliver’s father, Manuel Oliver, said the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was what drove them to come out and support with a message for gun reform.

“Joaquin deserves that everyone gets out there and votes for regulations in terms of gun violence,” he said. “Joaquin and the rest of the 40,000 victims that lose their lives every single year.”

Venezolanos con Biden are a group of grassroots volunteer-led Venezuelans who support the former vice president.

