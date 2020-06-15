Biden supporters hold caravan across South Florida, drive by Trump properties

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As President Donald Trump’s birthday was widely celebrated across South Florida, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden received some enthusiastic local support of his own.

With 20 weeks until Election Day, supporters organized a Riding with Biden Caravan on Sunday.

“Today is actually Donald Trump’s birthday, and we’ve reunited several Joe Biden supporters here in South Florida: Miami, Broward, Palm Beach counties,” said organizer Daniela Ferrera.

The caravan departing from three South Florida locations and passed by some Trump properties, including the Trump National Doral Miami resort.

“Basically, we are trying to show a strong message that this is going to be the last birthday that Donald Trump celebrates in the White House,” said Ferrera.

Hundreds of vehicles were organized in a single-file line, as drivers and their passengers displayed their flags, bumper stickers and posters.

