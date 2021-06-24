SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - President Joe Biden has promised federal aid to South Florida in response to the partial collapse of a Surfside condominium, where nearly 100 people remain unaccounted for.

At the White House on Thursday, Biden said his staff has been monitoring the collapse, which happened just before 2 a.m.

“My chief of staff has been deeply involved in this from the very beginning,” Biden said. “We got the cabinet involved with it now in terms of dealing with FEMA. We’re working on it, and I made it clear, and I say to the people of Florida, whatever help you want, the federal government will provide. We’re waiting, just ask us, and we’ll be there.”

At around 6:30 p.m., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an emergency declaration, which clears the way for the state to receive federal assistance.

Biden said FEMA has arrived in South Florida to take a look at what’s needed.

