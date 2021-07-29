WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Joe Biden has selected a South Florida native for ambassador of the Organization of American States.

The commander in chief on Thursday nominated Dr. Francisco Mora, the former director of the Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center and professor of politics and international relations at Florida International University.

Mora would be a leading administration voice on Western Hemisphere policy, including the civil unrest in Cuba and the aftermath of the presidential assassination in Haiti.

If confirmed, Mora will be the highest ranking Cuban-American in the Biden administration.

