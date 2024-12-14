President Joe Biden has commuted the prison sentence of infamous University of Miami booster and convicted Ponzi schemer Nevin Shapiro, who previously admitted to illegally plying players with expensive gifts.

The nearly 1,500 people to whom President Joe Biden granted clemency on Thursday included 55-year-old Nevin Shapiro, who was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2011.

It’s unclear whether the president singled out Shapiro and his case in particular, but he was one of thousands serving their remaining time under house arrest since 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 behind bars during the pandemic.

Biden granted clemency consisting of 39 pardons and 1,499 commutations, a one-day record for any president.

