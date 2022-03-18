(WSVN) - If you are a college grad with student loans, you might be able to take a deep breath.

Washington Senator Patty Murray is pushing to extend the pause on student loan payments in order to fix the system.

After Murray’s suggestion, the Biden administration mentioned they could be extending loan forgiveness.

The current pause ends May 1, so any decisions must be made by then.

