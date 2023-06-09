MIAMI (WSVN) - Former President Donald Trump is days away from surrendering in downtown Miami, and that means there will be stepped up security during his arraignment.

Tuesday afternoon, Trump will be facing charges at the Federal Courthouse.

“I did not even know. Trump’s coming here on Tuesday?” said a passer-by.

But security officials know, and preparations have begun.

Law enforcement officers were seen outside of the courthouse on Friday. A security was seen using mirrors to check a car.

As Tuesday approaches, much more heightened security is expected.

Downtown Miami is expected to mirror New York City when Trump was indicted, with barricades, rooftop security, street closures and sharpshooters.

Former Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina told 7News that local and federal officials have a lot of elements to consider.

“They will do a threat assessment. They’ll want to know, are there any threats against the building or anyone that’s going to be there? And are those threats viable, real credible threats?” he said. “So they’ll do that ahead of time. They’ll look to see if there’s any vulnerable points. They’ll see if anyone has pulled a permit to protest.

There may also be large crowds, both in support and against the former president.

“Here, you’re not sure who is going to show up,” said Colina. “Is it going to be people that are supporting the former president? People that are upset at the former president? A hate group that wants to show up and kind of take advantage of the media attention that’s going to be at the courthouse?”

South Florida is no stranger to big events that garner a lot of people, but how is this different?

“If it’s a sporting event, you know what it is. You know the venue, you know there’s going to be a lot of people, people are going to be screened, the bags are going to be checked, that kind of thing, and then that’s it,” said Colina. “Here, quite frankly, you just don’t know who’s going to show up and try to make some sort of statement.”

The Miami Federal Courthouse has seen some big cases before, like Bush v. Gore in 2000 and the Elián González custody case

However, Trump’s case is expected to be the biggest.

“Landmark cases, controversial cases, but because the world is watching what’s happening with our politics and the election, and it affects economies worldwide of what happens here, I don’t think something to this scale,” said Colina.

Miami Dade Police released a statement that reads in part, “We have not received any federal requests for security support. Along with the City of Miami Police Department, we are prepared to provide any assistance support and resources that may be needed.”

Miami Police also released a statement. It reads, “The City of Miami Police Department will work cohesively with our local, state and federal partners to provide any assistance needed in the form of personnel, resources, detours and/or road closures. We’re committed to protecting everyone’s First Amendment right and will continue to serve our residents, business owners and visitors while maintaining the safety of our community.”

With the crowd and potential chaos on the minds of many, those who frequent the downtown area seem to be thinking the same thing come Tuesday.

“I’m going to stay in the house,” said a woman.

“I work from home. I don’t really have to leave, so I’ll make sure to not leave on Tuesday,” said the passer-by.

Trump is expected to arrive at the federal courthouse at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.