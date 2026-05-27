WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is reportedly recovering from a difficult diagnosis.

Axios reported that Bondi, 60, was diagnosed and treated for thyroid cancer shortly after leaving the Department of Justice.

The report went on to list Bondi among those chosen by President Donald Trump to head an advisory committee focused on artificial intelligence policy.

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