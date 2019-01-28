At Fort Lauderdale stop, Biden addresses potential 2020 run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the possibility that he will run for president in 2020 during an event in Fort Lauderdale.

Biden appeared at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts to promote a book, Monday night. The new volume details his experiences following the death of his son Beau Biden from brain cancer.

However, it did not take long for politics to enter the conversation. Organizers prevented media outlets to record audio of the event, but guests said the Connecticut native most definitely discussed a potential 2020 run.

“Possibly. He’s saying his family wants him to, so that’s a good thing,” said audience member Ed Murphy. “If family is behind him, pushing him, he usually goes that way.”

When asked about whether he was considering a presidential run, Biden reportedly said, “I don’t not want to make this a fool’s errand.”

“I think it’s going to get weeded out pretty quickly,” said attendee Ellen Murphy when asked whether Biden will face a challenging field of contenders.

But fellow attendee Diana Hanford said she’s more skeptical about a Biden run.

“I think if he was going to run, he would have run four years ago,” she said. “I hope he does. Let’s put it that way.”

Biden added he is closer to making a final decision than he was at Christmas, and he plans to announce this decision soon.

“He’s wanted to run for the last several years,” said audience member Mike Hanford. “I think he’s waiting to put his family business together. He’ll definitely run, in my opinion.”

Joe Jackson, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, weighed in on Biden’s book tour stop. His statement reads, “While Joe Biden visits Florida and other early states in preparation for his 2020 campaign, it is clear that the people of Florida want nothing to do with going back to the failures of the Obama-Biden years. Floridians rejected Joe Biden’s out-of-touch agenda in 2016, and they will do so again in 2020 if Joe Biden decides to go forward with this losing enterprise.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.