At Doral rally, hundreds call for Maduro’s resignation amid unrest in Venezuela

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people came together in Doral in a dramatic show of support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, calling for the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro.

Demonstrators chanted, waved Venezuelan flags and held up signs after they gathered at Doral Central Park, located at 3000 NW 87th Ave., Saturday afternoon.

The rally takes place as thousands across the nation took to the street in the hopes Maduro is driven out of office after what many have called years of violence and unrest under his leadership.

“It’s time for him to go. He’s destroyed the country,” said U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., seen wearing a Venezuelan flag baseball cap.

That charge has been led by Guaido, who has declared himself the South American country’s interim president.

“You hear the stories of how they killed their father or their son, or how right now they’re in jail,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, “and how they’re mistreated, getting hit with bats every day. It’s tough to hear.”

“We need our Venezuelan people to be free, to be able to enjoy their lives, to have food and medicine,” said a demonstrator, “to be taken care of as they deserve.”

In Venezuela, tens of thousands have flooded the streets of the embattled country in dueling protests.

Guaido addressed his supporters on Saturday. He urged them to show their support in peaceful protests.

Meanwhile, Maduro opposed calls for him to step down. He proposed holding early elections in an attempt to outmaneuver growing support for the opposition leader.

Doral protesters hoped a resolution comes soon, so their beloved country can finally flourish under new leadership.

“This is a magnificent country that deserves so much more and deserves to put democracy back in place,” said Shalala.

Guaido also urged military members to abandon Maduro’s regime and called for a new presidential election.

