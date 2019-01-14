As MIA terminal reopens, South Florida entities, congresswoman reach out to furloughed workers

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As Miami International Airport’s Terminal G resumes operations after remaining partially shut down during the weekend, a South Florida congresswoman met with those affected by what has become the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

On day 24 of the shutdown, U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., met with furloughed airport workers and representatives, Monday morning.

“We must reopen the government,” she said.

Wasserman Schultz called the shutdown over President Donald Trump’s border wall a “boondoggle.” She claims the government shutdown is jeopardizing people’s lives, and Trump is bringing the government to its knees.

“The government should not be closed just so that the president can be allowed to throw a temper tantrum over his border wall,” she said.

This meeting comes after weeks of federal workers not getting paid, waiting for the government to reopen, so they can receive back pay.

Union representatives said that some of their workers are not only prevented from going to work but from getting temporary employment during the shutdown.

Bill Kisseadoo, a representative with the National Air Traffic Control Association, said they are doing their best to keep the skies safe under tremendous personal pressure.

“People are worried and stressed and spending a lot of their time thinking about, ‘How am I going to make it? How am I going to pay my bills?'” he said.

Long lines at airport terminals may be the least concerning casualty of the congressional stalemate.

Federal aviation inspector Robert Guevara said they are on pause as well.

“The last layer of safety between the American flying public and the government has been removed,” he said.

Employees on back pay will be paid for all their time worked but not until the government reopens.

For some, bills are piling up.

“Single parents that are worried about paying the mortgage, worried about day care, when they have to come to work and how they’re going to pay their day care and all the other expenses that come around with that,” said Kisseadoo.

The strained situation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport led TSA to host food drives for employees, while some employees are considering a walkout.

“I just feel that if we don’t reopen the government soon, they’re going to have big problems there at Fort Lauderdale Airport,” said Paul Scaglione with the American Federation of Government Workers.

At Miami International Airport, traveler Ruam Cos said he has noticed a difference in wait time.

“The lines were pretty long with TSA,” he said.

Chef Creole, a restaurant at the airport, is giving free dinners to hundreds of struggling TSA agents.

“They’re really happy because we’re doing that,” said Wilkinson Sejour, the owner of Chef Creole. “They come every day and enjoy their food, and they’re really happy about it.”

Some entry-level employees said they’re living paycheck to paycheck, and every little bit helps.

This morning, TSA experienced a national rate of 7.6 percent unscheduled absences compared to a 3.2 percent rate one year ago, Monday, January 15, 2018. Most importantly, security standards remain uncompromised at our nation’s airports. — Michael Bilello (@TSA_Bilello) January 14, 2019

Meanwhile, the Transportation Safety Administration stressed that standards are still the same. A tweet from a spokesperson read in part, “Most importantly, security standards remain uncompromised at our nation’s airports.”

But even those in federal aviation expressed a growing sense of distress.

“I have told my loved ones not to fly until this thing is over,” said Guevara.

When asked if Democrats would cave and fund the wall, Wasserman Schultz said no, but she is on her way to Washington D.C. to meet with Republican leaders to work on a compromise to reopen the government.

Farm Share is also offering free food and assistance to furloughed Floridians.

