MIAMI (WSVN) - Voters in South Florida sounded off with a weekend protest against President Donald Trump and his administration.

Demondtrators who gathered late Saturday morning at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami and ArtsPark at Young Circle in Hollywood braved rainy weather to have their voices heard.

“I am here because I don’t like the unconstitutional behavior of the president and his Cabinet,” said a demonstrator in Miami. “I swore an oath to the Constitution, to support and defend the Constitution, and unlawful behavior is not something I’m OK with, being perpetrated on anybody in this country. I can’t be OK with it.”

Unhappy with Trump’s actions and policies, protester Vanessa Brito said her message wasn’t just aimed at the commander in chief.

“It is important to come out here, not just to protest but to educate people and let them know how they can advocate for themselves [about] the policies they care about,” she said. “Who effectuates change? It’s our congressmen — it’s Carlos Gimenez, it’s Maria Elvira Salazar, it’s Carlos Diaz-Balart. They serve Miami-Dade County at a federal level, and they’re the only ones that can stop the crisis, stand up against them and say, ‘You have gone too far, reel it back in.'”

