Anti-Trump demonstrators protest outside SW Miami-Dade mega-church during rally

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of demonstrators have gathered in front of a mega-church in Southwest Miami-Dade where President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally aimed at evangelical supporters.

Protesters held up signs and chanted as the commander in chief’s motorcade made its way into the parking lot of King Jesus International Ministry, also known as Ministerio Internacional El Rey Jesús, near Southwest 144th Avenue and 141st Street, Friday afternoon.

“The president has got to go,” protesters chanted near the entrance to the house of worship, just after 5 p.m.

Participants at the demonstration, organized by Broward for Progress and Women’s March Miami, said their main mission was to let people know that the crowd inside the church doesn’t reflect everyone in Miami-Dade County. They also said they want to call attention to Trump’s impeachment and his upcoming Senate trial.

Demonstrators also expressed concern about Trump’s decision to order an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that resulted in the death of a top Iranian general.

Once the sun set, protesters began to hold up flashlights. Organizers said the gesture aims to “shine a light on the misdeeds of the president.”

“We want to still be here when it gets dark at 6 so that we can shine lights as a representation that we need to shine light on some of the atrocities and the inhumane decisions and the violations of the Constitution that are taking place under this administration,” said Debbie Wehking with Women’s March Miami.

Even though the crowd that has come together about five blocks away from the church entrance has continued to grow, protester Rosana Melau said she was hoping for a bigger turnout.

“It’s outrageous, and I’ve talked to so many of my Latin friends, and they’re outraged, but they are not here,” she said. “It’s not translating into action, and we need them to translate into action. Don’t just sit there and say, ‘Oh, wow.’ Come out and support, come out and be outraged, show your outrage in public.”

As of 6 p.m., the demonstration has remained peaceful. Miami-Dade Police officers are on hand to supervise the gathering.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.