Anti-gun violence groups host rally in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Anti-gun violence advocates came together in Fort Lauderdale in an attempt to ensure lawmakers hear their calls for change.

Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America hosted the demonstration outside the War Memorial Auditorium, Saturday morning.

Organizers aimed at pressuring the U.S. Senate to pass universal background check and Red Flag legislation.

“Yesterday, we announced that the House Judiciary Committee will be returning to Washington before Congress goes back,” said U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., as protesters erupted in cheers.

“This is an issue that doesn’t just affect one group, Democrat or Republican. It affects everybody,” said protester Jackson Root. “It’s a partisan issue, in terms of people representing stuff, but it’s bipartisan in the sense that it affects everybody, so it’s important that you don’t just like a post on Instagram or Facebook. You get out here and make a difference so your representatives can hear it.”

Advocacy efforts includes $1 million in digital and TV ads aimed at key Republican senators across the country.

