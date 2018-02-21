Angry students, parents confront Sen. Rubio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is being challenged by angry students, teachers and parents who are demanding stronger gun-control measures after a shooting rampage claimed 17 lives at a Florida high school.

One of those confronting Rubio at a CNN’s “Stand Up” town hall Wednesday night was Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime Guttenberg was killed on Feb. 14 with 16 others.

Guttenberg told Rubio that his comments about the shooting “and those of your president this week have been pathetically weak.”

People stood up and cheered Guttenberg as he challenged Rubio to tell him the truth, to acknowledge that “guns were the factor in the hunting of our kids.”

Rubio responded that the problems laid bare by the shooting rampage “cannot be solved by gun laws alone,” drawing jeering whistles from the crowd. Rubio responded that he would support laws barring those 18 and under from buying such weapons, support changing the background checks system and getting rid of bump stocks.

He said that if he believed an assault weapons ban “would have prevented this from happening, I would have supported it.” That drew jeers. Visibly angry, Guttenberg responded: “That is a weapon of war.”

