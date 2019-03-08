Andrew Gillum teases ‘major announcement’ in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has teased an announcement he will be making in Miami.

“We came so close to winning our state back last year,” Gillum said. “It still stings — especially when I think about the people who lose when we lose elections.”

Gillum, who ran for Florida governor in the 2018 elections, issued a press release with little specifics but opened up the floor to speculation of a presidential run.

“We need to do everything in our power to make Donald Trump a one-term president,” the release said.

He’s set to make the big announcement on March 20.

The specific location and time have not yet been released.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.