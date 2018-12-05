Andrew Gillum meets with Obama amid speculation on 2020 presidential run

(WSVN) - Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum reportedly met with former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, CNN is reporting.

While it is unclear what the two discussed, Gillum has been mentioned as a possible contender for the 2020 presidential race.

He declined to respond to questions about running for president during his D.C. visit, where he spoke at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

“I plan on being married to my wife. That is all I am planning,” Gillum said when asked about the possibility of running. “What I am committed to doing between now and 2020 is doing everything I can to make the state of Florida available and winnable for the democratic nominee for president.”

Gillum isn’t the only Democratic candidate to meet with Obama in the aftermath of the midterm elections. Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who narrowly lost his bid for Senate to Ted Cruz, met with Obama last month, according to the Washington Post.

