Andrew Gillum joins CNN as a political commentator

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has announced that he will be joining CNN as a political commentator.

Gillum posted the announcement on social media Tuesday, saying that he is “thrilled” to be joining CNN.

Thrilled to be joining @CNN as a political commentator. 📺 👊🏾🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UpOC7MRKAz — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) January 29, 2019

Gillum narrowly lost the race for Florida governor to Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018.

However, during the election, Gillum was under the spotlight for an ethics investigation that centered on trips he took to Costa Rica and New York City, including who paid for tickets to a Broadway showing of the popular musical “Hamilton.”

Friday, a state ethics panel said there was probable cause that Gillum violated Florida’s ethics law.

Gillum’s lawyer said his client would contest the findings.

