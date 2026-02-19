WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, a panel made up of Trump appointees, on Thursday unanimously approved President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom proposal.

At the panel’s January meeting, some commissioners questioned the lead architect about the “immense” design and scale of the project even as they broadly endorsed the Republican president’s vision for a ballroom roughly twice the size of the White House itself.

Trump’s decision in October to demolish the East Wing prompted a public outcry when it began without the independent reviews, congressional approval and public comment that are typical even for relatively minor modifications to historic buildings in Washington.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has sued in federal court to halt construction of the ballroom. A court decision in the case is pending.

The project is scheduled for additional discussion at a March 5 meeting of the National Capital Planning Commission, which is led by one of Trump’s top White House aides. The commission has jurisdiction over construction and major renovations to government buildings in the region.

