MIAMI (WSVN) - Following a mayor’s race in Miami Beach, changes are also coming to Miami City Hall.

The closely-watched runoff contest was centered on the District 1’s Commission seat.

Businessman Miguel Gabela on Tuesday defeated the embattled incumbent, Alex Diaz de la Portilla, by a margin of 54% to 46%.

Diaz de la Portilla was recently charged with money laundering and bribery and was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

