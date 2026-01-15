PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - For years, many of the families victimized by the Parkland shooting have fought to keep schools safe. But now, these loved ones say a proposed bill making its way through the state legislature is looking to roll back progress in the fight for gun safety.

The outrage centers on House Bill 133 which seeks to lower the minimum age to buy a long gun back to 18.

If passed and signed into law, it would mark a major reversal and roll back of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act which raised the age of purchase for these guns to 21, in a major move on gun reform in the state of Florida following the tragic shooting.

Parkland parents say they want to put a stop to the proposed bill because it would undo their fight to save lives.

“These guys voting [on Thursday,] they have the chance to do the right thing for their kids and the rest of the kids,” said Manuel Oliver.

Seventeen people were killed during the mass shooting at MSD high school on Valentine’s Day 2018. Seventeen others were hurt. Since the shooting, it has been a painful and difficult few years for the parents, family and South Florida community.

Following the shooting, there was a strong push for stricter gun laws, leading to new measures being passed by the state legislature.

But in the past couple of years, lawmakers have introduced and discussed bills that seek to lower the age to purchase firearms.

“Why is this going to solve anything? Give me one argument that makes sense,” said Oliver. “It’s a big slap in the face. It’s like they’re spitting on my son’s legacy.”

Democrats in the state legislature say they hope Republicans don’t advance the proposal.

“This is the fourth year that I can recall, maybe fifth, that members of the legislature of the Republican Party have filed bills to try and repeal that specific provision,” said State Rep. Dan Daley, a Democrat from Coral Springs.

He said the bill in years past has died in the Florida Senate. He hopes it meets the same fate again.

“My hope, and the saving grace the last several years, has been the Florida Senate. My hope is that the Senate continues to stand firm. It’s my understanding that they are and that they are not going to allow that the bill be heard on the Senate side,” said Daley.

The President of the Florida Senate, Sen. Ben Albritton, touched on the proposal in his news conference with reporters, where he said current trends show the bill doesn’t have the votes.

“The result of that bill, of the process and that bill is going to be completely designed around where the Florida Senate is on it. This last year, they were not supportive of it. I have not heard anything different this year,” he said.

But for the families who lost loved ones in the shooting say reversing the age feels like an attack on the memory of each and every person killed.

“We always want to fight it because those kids that we have behind us deserve to live in liberty, freedom and at peace that they can go anywhere without the fear that they can be shot,” said Patricia Oliver.

The bill was placed on the calendar to go on the House floor on Thursday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.