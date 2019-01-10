Ahead of DeSantis conference, Broward Sheriff tells staff he expects to be removed, reports say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has reportedly told his staff he will likely be removed from office, an announcement Florida’s new governor is expected to make during a Friday news conference.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at Broward County’s public safety complex, Friday afternoon. A news release said he’ll make a statement on “holding government officials accountable.”

His spokesman wouldn’t specify who specifically would be held accountable.

The Miami Herald and South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported recently that Israel has told his staff he expects to be removed.

Following the Feb. 14 school shooting that left 17 dead, then-candidate DeSantis told supporters he’d suspend Israel but retreated in later appearances.

Under Florida law, the governor can suspend elected officials for criminal activity, misfeasance, incompetence or neglect of duty.

