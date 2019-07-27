After visit to Homestead facility, Mucarsel-Powell voices concern for teen migrants

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell led a small oversight visit to the Homestead child detention center.

Among those joining Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., Saturday morning, were U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Florida State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez.

Mucarsel-Powell spoke with reporters after the oversight visit.

“They are now holding over 600 children. In two weeks, apparently they were able to move more than 1,400 kids, which is surprising to me, since I’ve been asking for these kids to be reunified with their families since February,” she said. “Apparently, in two weeks, they’ve found the will to do this. I still have yet to receive a clear outline of where these kids have gone.”

Mucarsel-Powell said she is particularly worried about the teens at the facility who will be turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on their 18th birthday.

Officials with the facility said they’ve moved more than 1,400 children out of it in order to help fight overpopulation.

