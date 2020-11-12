After recount, Garcia unseats Rodríguez in Florida District 37 Senate race

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida elections officials have confirmed Republican State Senate candidate Ileana Garcia has unseated Democratic incumbent José Javier Rodríguez for Miami-Dade County’s District 37 seat.

Following a manual recount, officials said on Thursday, Garcia has won the race with a lead of 34 votes over her opponent, who was elected in 2016.

The state is expected to certify Garcia’s place in the Senate on Friday.

Garcia released a statement saying she is humbled by the final outcome and plans to work in favor of the residents living in the district.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.