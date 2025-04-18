WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported, told him he has been moved from the notorious Salvadoran prison known as CECOT to a detention center with better conditions.

Van Hollen says the Salvadoran man told him in a meeting Thursday that he had shared a cell with 25 prisoners and was fearful of many of them.

The senator who visited El Salvador told reporters the case is more than just about Abrego Garcia.

“It’s about protecting the constitutional rights of everybody who resides in the United States,” Van Hollen said.

Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer, wiped away tears as Van Hollen spoke of the man’s comments about wanting to speak with his wife.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.