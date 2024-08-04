MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida leaders joined the local Venezuelan community in downtown Miami to take a stand against the political unrest in the South American country following last weekend’s presidential election.

Saturday morning’s rally in Bayfront Park took place in the same day as María Corina Machado, Venezuela’s opposition leader, addressed a jubilant crowd in Caracas, defying the government’s threat to imprison her.

Venezuelans cheered for Machado and and her hand-picked presidential candidate, Edmundo González. It was the first time that Machado appeared in public after her life was threatened by the regime.

The rallies come a day after incumbent President Nicolás Maduro addressed the country at a news conference held after he declared himself as the winner of Sunday’s presidential election.

“They represent the violence and hate and desire for revenge. Protests, said and done. They represent the call for an international intervention,” he said.

Miles away in Miami, Venezuelan exiles took to the streets of downtown Miami before they gathered at Bayfront Park to stand in solidarity with the Venezuelans.

“All Venezuelans are suffering in my hometown, in my country,” said Maria Teresa Morin, campaign manager for Venezuela Command. “This is for the whole world to know that we are together, that we’re fighting against Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

“People [in Venezuela] are dying, without medicine, without food, without freedom, and it’s the moment to say, ‘Stop Maduro,'” said Venezuelan American activist Héctor Mujica.

The United States announced Thursday it is clear that Maduro lost the popular vote in the Venezuelan election. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement, “Now is the time for the Venezuelan parties to begin discussions on a respectful, peaceful transition in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law and the wishes of the Venezuelan people.”

However, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council said Maduro won by close to 52%.

As for Maduro, he refuses to step down.

“We won, but those who had to see to believe already know what the truth is,” he said on Friday.

Meanwhile, tensions in Venezuela continue to rise. Hundreds of people have been arrested, and at least 11 have been killed, including two minors, according to a human rights group in the country.

“Goodbye, Maduro. Finish this [dictatorship], because this is a moment of change for Venezuela,” said Mujica.

