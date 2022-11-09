The results of the congressional contests have been announced.

First, in Florida’s 20th District, which covers West and Central Broward and a sliver of Palm Beach County, incumbent Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has won re-election, beating back a challenge from Naples businessman Drew Montes-Clark.

McCormick is the first Haitian-American elected to Congress and will now serve a full term. She first won a special election last January to finish out the term of the late Alcee Hastings.

In the 23rd District, Democrat Jared Moskowitz defeated Republican Joe Budd.

The former Broward County commissioner and director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management cruised to a win in the solidly Democratic district.

In District 24, incumbent Democrat Frederica Wilson chalked up another win.

She will now serve her seventh term representing Allapattah and Little Haiti through North Miami and Miami Gardens, as well as the South Broward cities of Pembroke Pines and Hollywood.

District 25 is another district safe for Democrats, as the incumbent Debbie Wasserman-Schultz easily won another term.

She will continue to represent much of Broward County, from the beaches west through the Everglades.

In the newly redistricted 26th district, incumbent Republican Mario Diaz-Balart easily won re-election and will now serve an 11th term representing parts of Kendall, Hialeah — all the way over to Collier County.

For District 28, former Miami-Dade mayor turned congressman Carlos Gimenez will be heading back to D.C., representing South Miami-Dade and the Keys.

