MIAMI (WSVN) - A new 7News/Suffolk University Boston poll reveals new insight into what Miami residents think of President Donald Trump, his immigration policy and the economy.

Nearly six months into Trump’s second term in the White House, many voters say immigration and the economy remain front and center in their minds.

Five hundred Miami residents were asked about recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and arrests as Florida is at the center of the nationwide debate. The exclusive poll shows 61% of those polled believe recent arrests had gone too far, while 23% thought they are just about right.

When asked about whether or not the recent deportations of Venezuelans, Cubans and Argentinians made them more or less likely to support the president, 52% of those polled said deportations made them less likely to support Trump, while 26% said they were more likely to support him and 12% said it made no difference.

Those polled were also asked about the administration’s termination of temporary protected status for Haitians living in the United States. Miami residents said they opposed the move, 59% to 24% who were in favor. 14% said they were undecided on the issue.

7News’ political analyst Brian Fonseca said the results on TPS show Miami residents know about the situation in Haiti.

“I think it also suggests that Miamians have a clear understanding of the dire situation that Haiti is in right now and I think that may be against the backdrop of this question that Miami residents recognize sending Haitians back is an incredibly difficult feat,” he said.

Residents polled were also asked who they had voted for last election. 37% of them said they had voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris while 36% said they voted for Trump. 16% said they didn’t vote.

But the poll does show some Miami residents saying they have some buyer’s remorse. When asked who they would vote for if the election were being held today, 35% would vote for Harris, 30% would vote for Trump, and the remaining said they would either vote for someone else, be undecided, or abstain from voting altogether.

“It’s not that you’re seeing a defection from Trump to say, ‘I should’ve voted for Harris.’ I’m not sure that’s what the data shows. In fact, you have a larger number of ‘give me a different candidate, or I’m not sure.’ and I think that is significant,” said Fonseca.

Those polled were also split on the issue of the economy. 41% said the economy is worse under Trump while 37% said it was worse under former President Joe Biden and 20% said they weren’t sure.

“People don’t really know the hard numbers. They just know, ‘Am I saving a lot more money at the grocery store? Have I seen the price of gas, have eggs dropped significantly? That’s the sort of kitchen table discussion where they just don’t feel it yet. Maybe they won’t, it just depends on sort of the trajectory of the economy, but it certainly the response indicates that people aren’t feeling it yet, for the most part,” said Fonseca.

See the full poll results below:

