(WSVN) - As the August primaries in Florida inch closer, several Democratic candidates are running to succeed outgoing Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

Following the recent redistricting approved by the Florida legislature, Wilson’s 24th congressional district was significantly shifted, moving its boundaries farther north into Broward County and stretching down into Miami-Dade County to include part of Miami and all of Miami Gardens.

District 24 is now one of a handful of Democratic-leaning districts in the Sunshine State. The shifting landscape prompted Wilson, an eight-term congresswoman, to decide against seeking re-election.

“I knew that this day would eventually come. The congresswoman is not going to seek another term. Even leather wears out,” she said. “It has been quite a journey, and I want you to understand the power of the vote.”

Her announcement opened the door to a new generation of representation for the district. Democratic voters will choose among seven candidates in the Aug. 18 primary, with the winner advancing to the November general election.

A total of seven Democratic candidates will appear on the Aug. 18 primary ballot, where Democratic voters will choose one of them to face off against the Republican and non-party affiliated nominees.

Among those candidates are: Marshall Davis, Oliver Gilbert, Shevrin Jones, Kendrick Meek Jr., Rudy Moise, Jean Monestime, Roderick Vereen.

While each brings their own unique background, all of them say voters are consistently raising concerns about the economy.

“It’s the pocketbook issues,” Moise said.

“Affordability is the most important issue,” Oliver Gilbert, outgoing Miami-Dade County Commissioner.

“The focus for everyone right now is affordability,” Jones said.

“Building financial self-sufficiency for families,” Monestime said.

“Lowering the cost of living for working people,” said Meek.

“How can I feed my family? How can I pay my rent?” said Vereen.

The seven candidates are speaking to voters to make their case as to why they are uniquely qualified to carry on Wilson’s legacy.

Gilbert, who has Wilson’s endorsement, points to his track record as Miami Gardens mayor and then as county commissioner.

“They talked to me about a city that would never be viewed well. When I left, I left them with the All-American city designation,” said Gilbert. “She could actually trace my public service to actual results. A lot of people will talk about things, but I actually got stuff done. I got stuff done in Miami Gardens, transforming the city. I got stuff done in the county.”

Marshall Davis Sr., the longtime director of the Liberty City Arts Center, said decades working in government have prepared him for the job.

“I’m not a traditional politician. I’ve worked for government for 43 years. I understand the process of government,” Davis said.

He also points to the impact of the programs he helped build in the community.

“People have taken my examples of what I have done and have built other facilities and other programs that emulate the success I’ve had,” he said.

As for Jones, he said his experience in Tallahassee in the legislature gives him an advantage.

“I am the only person in this race that has legislative experience,” he said.

The outgoing state senator said he wants to follow in Wilson’s footsteps, moving from the state capital to the nation’s capital, and that he knows how to get things done.

“I’ve worked in tough legislative bodies. I’ve sat through tough committees, I’ve had to present a bill before, I’ve had to bring resources back home,” said Jones.

Kendrick Meek Jr. said public service has always been part of his life. He’s the grandson of former Congresswoman Carrie Meek and the son of former Congressman Kendrick Meek.

“I grew up in an act of public service. They taught me everything I know about politics, and I learned from the best,” said Meek.

Despite his political background, he said he is running on his own experience.

“I’m well prepared. I’ve worked on Capitol Hill in the past. I’ve also worked in the Biden-Harris White House, so I feel like whatever headwinds I meet I’ll be prepared for them,” said Meek.

For retired Air Force Colonel and Physician Rudolph Moise, this campaign is centered on practical solutions, particularly expanding access to health care.

“I am a businessman. I’m not a career politician. My approach is hands-on,” he said.

Moise ran against Wilson in 2010 and came in second place. He said he wants to lower the Medicare eligibility age.

“[Lowering] Medicare from 65, 10 years earlier to 55. When you get your Medicare at 55, then you can see the doctor and get a screening for diseases that are common in our community,” said Moise.

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime said his personal journey shapes his campaign.

“I suffered from poverty, from working hard to become a middle-class individual,” he said.

He believes that his background as an educator, businessman, and elected official makes him the best candidate to represent the district.

“I’m an educator, I’m a small business owner, I’m a businessman, so I know how to work with people to achieve the means that will elevate this community; that’s what I did on the county commission, that’s what I’ll do in Congress,” said Monestime.

As for Attorney Roderick Vereen, he said his legal background would allow him to begin working on day one if elected.

“I am federally educated, I am federally trained,” he said. “I don’t have to walk in chambers and be given statutes and laws and have to worry about knowing what they mean; I can read them and understand them.”

The winner of this Democratic primary will advance to the general election in November to face off against the Republican and no-party-affiliation nominee.

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