7 arrested for obstructing Biscayne Blvd. ahead of Trump town hall amid road closures

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have arrested seven people in downtown Miami for obstructing the roadway and resisting near the location where President Donald Trump is taking part in a town hall, one in a series of events that have led to several road closures in the area.

Police confirmed the arrests just after 8 p.m., Thursday, shortly after the hourlong NBC News town hall got underway at the Pérez Art Museum.

The event is one of several stops the commander in chief made since he touched down at Miami International Airport, Thursday afternoon. His visit means several roads and a City of Miami park are temporarily closed.

Maurice Ferre Park, which is near the museum, will be shut down between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Once he arrived in South Florida, Trump headed to his property in Doral for a fundraiser.

After the fundraiser, the president went to the Pérez Art Museum for the town hall event.

The biggest closure is affecting Interstate 395, which was shut down to all traffic at 7 p.m. and is not scheduled to reopen until 11 p.m.

City of Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat said certain commuters will need to detour.

“Those that live on the Palm, Hibiscus, Star and Fisher islands can commute back home via the westbound direction on the MacArthur Causeway,” she said.

Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast Eighth and 13th streets shut down at 7:30 p.m. and is set to reopen at 9:30 p.m.

“No one is going to be allowed. You cannot travel by vehicle, on foot or on a bicycle,” said Fallat.

However, the closed interstate is not the only traffic tie-up drivers will need to consider. Vice President Mike Pence was at Tamiami Park before he headed to Miami Gardens for two afternoon events.

The Metromover Omni Loop also ceased services starting at 6:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Transit officials said a Metrobus shuttle for the Omni Loop is currently set up while service is stopped.

Metrobus routes S, 3, 120, and M are being detoured during this timeframe.

Last week, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden arrived in Miami for his own NBC town hall. That night, both supporters and critics lined up along Biscayne Boulevard for his arrival, which is perhaps a preview for the presidential stop.

Miami Police said it’s important for drivers to make a plan Thursday night.

“If you plan on visiting, or live within the area, start making decisions now as to the route you’re going to take,” Fallat said. “We definitely recommend you use the 79th Street Causeway as one of the major arteries to get to inside and out of the Miami Beach and Miami area.”

The Venetian and Julia Tuttle causeways remain open.

The Biden campaign held virtual events on Wednesday, and on Thursday, they will be holding a Florida seniors Get Out the Vote event.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, a former presidential candidate, has donated $500,000 in a Get Out the Vote effort for Democrats in Miami-Dade County.

