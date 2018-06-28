WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic congresswoman was among about 575 people arrested at a rally protesting the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy on immigration.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state tweeted Thursday that she was proud to be arrested to protest the policy that has separated families at the southern border.

She and other protesters were charged with unlawful demonstration, a charge that includes crowding or obstructing others in a public place.

Jayapal says she and other protesters were “here to fight for our families to be free, to fight for the ability of our kids to be with their parents — not in cages, not in prison, but able to live their lives free, safe and secure.”

Police say those who were arrested were processed on the scene and released.

