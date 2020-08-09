5 churches in Fort Lauderdale take part in early voting caravan

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five South Florida churches took part in a caravan to an early voting site.

7News cameras captured a line of vehicles as they headed from New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale to the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Sunday afternoon.

Participants in the Souls to the Polls event headed to the early voting site to cast their ballots in the Aug. 18 primary.

Their cars were decorated with balloons and messages encouraging people to vote, as well as supporting various candidates.

Early voting for the upcoming primary kicked off Saturday in Broward and is scheduled to go until Aug. 16.

For more information about early voting sites in Broward County, click here. For Miami-Dade, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.