3 Democratic candidates take stage at NABJ conference in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Three presidential candidates gave speeches and answered questions at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Aventura.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey took the stage to answer questions from a panel of journalists, Thursday.

Buttigieg spoke first and discussed a variety of topics, such as mass shootings, gun safety, race relations in the U.S., criminal justice reform and climate change.

Buttigieg was then followed by Sanders, who led with a discussion on wealth inequality as well as massive disparities between the rich and the middle class. Sanders also spoke about health care and race relations.

As of 6 p.m., Booker was giving a speech to the forum’s attendees and will soon answer questions from the panel.

All three candidates are vying for the democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

