20 Democratic candidates to face off in 1st primary debates at Arsht Center

MIAMI (WSVN) - Twenty Democratic presidential candidates are set to square off over two nights in Miami in the first two debates of the primary season.

The 2020 general elections are still a year and a half way, but in South Florida, the path to the polls is in full swing. Candidates have started to campaign in one of the most competitive states in the country.

With so many candidates planning to take the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center, the first primary debate has been split into two nights, 10 on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday.

WSVN political expert Brian Fonseca said the candidates will strive to stand out while avoiding potential pitfalls.

“They want to distinguish themselves within the camp, but they have to be careful of making it a mud brawl and really damaging potential contenders for the presidency,” he said.

One of the candidates, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, stopped in the Florida Everglades on Monday to discuss climate change.

“We need a clean fuel standard,” he said.

He continued that conversation during a visit to Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood on Tuesday.

“We’ve got to fight this climate crisis and stop it at its source,” he said.

Other candidates, like former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., will be holding town halls in South Florida on Tuesday, as they gear up for the big debate night.

The White House is also trying to grab South Florida’s attention ahead of the debates, sending Vice President Mike Pence to visit the area. He spent Tuesday afternoon at the National Hurricane Center in West Miami-Dade.

After touring the facility, Pence made a campaign stop to meet with the Latinos for Trump coalition.

“President Trump has been fighting for the values that are really synonymous with Hispanic and Latino Americans,” he said. “Hard work, faith, family, freedom, educational choice and the American dream.”

It’s no surprise all eyes are already on Florida, from Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign kickoff in Orlando to the first primary debates in Miami.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also keeping a close eye. He said no one should take the Sunshine State for granted.

“You have a chance to win regardless of party, and I think that will be no different this time. I think it’s going to be competitive,” he said.

There are currently 25 Democratic candidates who have announced a presidential run. Organizers selected the 20 who will take part in this week’s debates based on each contender’s ability to reach a threshold with poll numbers and number of donations received.

The debates will bring major road closures to Miami. Biscayne Boulevard will be shut down in both directions between Northeast 13th and 14th streets, between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m., on both nights.

Northbound traffic will be diverted at Northeast 11th Street, From there, drivers will travel to Northeast First Avenue and continue north. Drivers have the option of getting back onto Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 15th Street.

Southbound traffic will be diverted at Northeast 15th Street, From there, drivers will travel west to Northeast Second Avenue or east to North Bayshore Drive. Drivers have the option of getting back onto Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 10th Street.

One westbound lane will also be closed between North Bayshore Drive and Biscayne Boulevard for setup and media staging purposes until Friday.

City of Miami Police officers will be on hand to assist with residents, pedestrians, demonstrators and traffic control.

All nearby expressway entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

