2 U.S. representatives refuse salaries until end of government shutdown

Two U.S. representatives said they are refusing to be paid until the government ends the shutdown.

U.S. Congressman Mark Walker (R-NC) says he sent a letter over the weekend to Philip G. Kiko, the Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. House of Representatives, requesting to have his pay withheld while the shutdown is in place.

As long as 100,000 active duty service men and women based in NC are defending our freedom with no pay, the very least I can do is lead by example with my letter to the CAO of Congress refusing my salary as well. #SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/JlUmWI9JBW — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) January 21, 2018

“As long as 100,000 active-duty servicemen and servicewomen based in North Carolina are defending our freedom with no pay, the very least I can do is lead by example,” Walker said in a statement. “Today, I wrote a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer of the House refusing my salary as well. Our heroes deserve better than this.”

Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-MO) said she also requested to have her pay withheld during the shutdown.

“Just like 2013, I have requested that my pay be withheld for the duration of the Democrat’s irresponsible shutdown,” Wagner wrote in a tweet. “I have also cosponsored legislation that makes sure our troops and their families get the pay they deserve during the #ShumerShutdown.”

Just like 2013, I have requested that my pay be withheld for the duration of the Democrat’s irresponsible shutdown. I have also cosponsored legislation that makes sure our troops and their families get the pay they deserve during the #ShumerShutdown https://t.co/Gjt1zeXgRt pic.twitter.com/p05qrITNXY — Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) January 20, 2018

