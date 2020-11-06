2 in custody as Philadelphia Police investigate group’s alleged plot to attack center counting votes

(WSVN) - Philadelphia Police said they are investigating an alleged plot to attack the center where votes are being counted.

Police said they received a tip about a group driving from Virginia to attack the Philadelphia Convention Center at around 10 p.m., Thursday.

Two heavily-armed men have since been taken into custody.

Multiple guns were recovered from their silver Hummer SUV.

It remains unclear what the two men were planning on doing.

