MIAMI (WSVN) - The general election for Miami-Dade’s 27th Congressional District is set between two familiar faces from South Florida television.

Democrat Eliott Rodriguez, a former CBS Miami anchor, will face off against incumbent Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, who was a journalist before she entered politics.

District 27 stretches from Downtown Miami to Cutler Bay. Voters will now have a say on who they want to represent them.

Following her resounding win in the primary, Salazar said voters know that she can deliver for them.

“The voters will have a very clear choice between a socialist and someone who will have to follow that ideology and myself and they know me already,” she said.

As for Rodriguez, in an interview with 7News on Wednesday, he questioned what the three-term congresswoman has accomplished while in office.

“What has she accomplished? What has she done? It looks like she’s looking for communists behind every corner, communists and socialists,” said Rodriguez.

Salazar, who was first elected in 2020, took to social media after her victory to lean on her conservative record.

On the social media platform, X, she said, “I will continue fighting to lower taxes, find solutions to our housing crisis, build bipartisan support to fix our broken immigration system, and firmly confront the Democratic Socialists who have taken control of the Democratic Party.”

Rodriguez, meanwhile, said if he wins, he will focus on relieving what he says is District 27’s economic crisis because he has personally experienced it.

“Our daughters have moved someplace else with our grandchildren. They can’t afford to live here and that story has resonated with so many people who say this economic crisis is affecting people at all socioeconomic levels,” said Rodriguez.

The former CBS Miami anchor said this election won’t be decided by the partisans, but rather because of those independent-minded voters.

“This district is divided almost equally between Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, right in the middle. They’re not happy with the Republican Party. They’re not happy with the Democratic Party. They just want common sense. They want this country to go back to normalcy,” he said.

The general election will take place on Nov. 3.

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