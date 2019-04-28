1 hospitalized after minivan hits strip mall during Cory Booker event

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after a minivan slammed into a Miami Gardens strip mall where Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker was holding a campaign event.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a building along the 16100 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just south of the Palmetto Expressway, at around 4 p.m., Sunday.

The crash took place outside Miami Soul Cafe, where the campaign event was taking place.

Witnesses took to social media to post photos and videos of the aftermath.

So… @CoryBooker event in Miami Gardens just had to stop and everybody was evacuated because a driver in a Windstar slammed into the building right outside pic.twitter.com/IVvAwcoEUk — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) April 28, 2019

Paramedics transported the woman driving the minivan to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the building was never evacuated and Booker was never a target in any way.

Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, was expected to discuss implementing legislation for Florida’s Amendment 4, a ballot measure passed by voters in November that would restore voting rights to most nonviolent felons after they leave prison.

The Florida House passed the amendment last week but stipulated that felons must pay all fines and fees before being able to vote.

Miami Herald reporter David Smiley said Booker’s event later resumed, but many attendees left amid the confusion following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

