1 hospitalized after minivan hits building during reported Cory Booker event

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a minivan slammed into a Miami Gardens building where Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker was reportedly holding a campaign event.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a structure along the 16100 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, at around 4 p.m., Sunday.

New York Times writer Patricia Mazzei reported the crash outside Miami Soul Cafe in a tweet posted shortly after.

Witnesses took to social media to post photos and videos of the aftermath.

Police said the building was not evacuated.

So… @CoryBooker event in Miami Gardens just had to stop and everybody was evacuated because a driver in a Windstar slammed into the building right outside pic.twitter.com/IVvAwcoEUk — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) April 28, 2019

Paramedics transported one person to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, was expected to discuss implementing legislation for Florida’s Amendment 4, a ballot measure passed by voters in November that would restore voting rights to most nonviolent felons after they leave prisons.

The Florida House passed the amendment last week but stipulated that felons must pay all fines and fees before being able to vote.

Miami Herald reporter David Smiley said Booker’s event has since resumed but many attendees left amid confusion following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

