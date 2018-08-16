Police swarm federal judge’s El Portal home for 3rd night since arrest

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police stormed the El Portal home of a federal judge for the third consecutive night since he was arrested on assault charges earlier this week.

A heavy police presence was observed outside the home of 51-year-old Timothy Maher at Northwest 88th Street and First Avenue, just after 10 p.m.

Miami-Dade Police’s Special Response Team was at the scene with an armored truck.

Maher was arrested Tuesday on aggravated assault with a firearm charges after, police said, he threatened his girlfriend with a gun.

He bonded out of court on Wednesday.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers had cleared the scene. Officials did not specify why the large presence was needed.

